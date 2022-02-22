Drake And The Weeknd Reunite In Las Vegas

Despite their past transgressions, Drake's partnership with The Weeknd is the type of bond that lasts for a lifetime. Since they previously settled their years-long beef back in 2019, their fans won't have to keep questioning their friendship, especially after they reunited for a worthy celebration.

On Monday night, February 21, the OVO Sound founder uploaded new photos of him from The Weeknd's 32nd birthday party on Saturday night in Las Vegas. In the photos, we can see the "Crew Love" artists chopping it up and sipping on some cocktails. His caption indicates that the OVO/XO connection is still stronger than ever.

"We’ve done everything like it’s nothing…isn’t that something," Drake wrote.