Drake And The Weeknd Reunite In Las Vegas

By Tony M. Centeno

February 22, 2022

Drake and The Weeknd
Photo: Getty Images

Despite their past transgressions, Drake's partnership with The Weeknd is the type of bond that lasts for a lifetime. Since they previously settled their years-long beef back in 2019, their fans won't have to keep questioning their friendship, especially after they reunited for a worthy celebration.

On Monday night, February 21, the OVO Sound founder uploaded new photos of him from The Weeknd's 32nd birthday party on Saturday night in Las Vegas. In the photos, we can see the "Crew Love" artists chopping it up and sipping on some cocktails. His caption indicates that the OVO/XO connection is still stronger than ever.

"We’ve done everything like it’s nothing…isn’t that something," Drake wrote.

At one point, Drake also hopped on the mic to big up the "Blinding Lights" singer one time for his birthday.

“I was there from day one and I’m grateful not only to be here with my brothers, but just grateful that the family is back together where we belong from the greatest city in the world,” Aubrey told Abel.

The lavish event also had other major names in attendance like Future, who's collaborated with the Canadian crooner in the past. The celebration occurred a few days after The Weeknd's actual birthday, which falls on February 16.

Drake's recent photo dump also comes shortly after the Dawn FM singer announced that he will be bringing his beloved new album to the small screen. The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience will bring eight songs from the album to life in an exclusive TV special, which debuts this Saturday, February 26.

"I'm ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate live TV special I've ever done," The Weeknd said in a trailer for the special. "Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM — a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theatre, and performance art collide for a night out at the club."

