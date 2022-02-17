Pusha-T Appears To Move On From His Beef With Drake

Pusha-T and Drake's beef goes as far back as 2006 when The Clipse first dissed Lil Wayne, the man who first signed Drake and helped launch his career, in their Pharrell-produced track "Mr. Me Too." After Push dissed Drake twice in two different tracks, "Don't F**k With Me" (2011), which is a freestyle over Drake's "Dreams Money Can Buy" and "Exodus 23:1" (2013), Drake finally responded in "Tuscan Leather" off his Nothing Was The Same album.

The two rappers proceeded to trade vicious bars for at least seven years. In between that time, Pusha-T went as far as revealing that Drake had fathered a child in his 2018 diss "The Story of Adidon." Drake opened up about the scathing diss during his appearance on HBO's The Shop with LeBron James.

"I knew something was gonna come up about my kid. They had to add the deadbeat dad thing to make it more appealing,” Drake said according to Billboard.

Drake decided not to respond to Pusha-T after that, but Pusha didn't quit. The G.O.O.D. Music president apparently recorded two separate verses that mention Drake. One verse was for Rick Ross' "Maybach Music VI" (2019) and the other was for the late Pop Smoke's "Paranoia" (2020). While both songs leaked on Internet at different times, his verses were reportedly cut from both records upon their respective release dates.

After speaking about his stance on Drake, Pusha-T went on to praise Kanye West for squashing his beef with the Certified Lover Boy rapper. He agrees that was a good move, but acknowledges that it may only work for Ye.

Watch Pusha-T's first interview in two years here.