Pusha-T Appears To Move On From His Beef With Drake
By Tony M. Centeno
February 17, 2022
After spending the past decade or so beefing with Drake, Pusha-T signals that he's ready to move on from the drama with no plans to reconcile.
In an interview with Complex published Thursday, February 17, Pusha-T tells Speedy Mormon that he's already looking beyond his beef with the OVO Sound founder. It's been two years since the Virginia native fired any shots at Drake on wax. Now it seems as though we may not hear any more malicious bars from Push about Drizzy any time soon.
"Oh I've already looked past that," Push said. "I've looked past that. I'm not look towards that anymore. Bygones are bygones far as I see."
Pusha-T and Drake's beef goes as far back as 2006 when The Clipse first dissed Lil Wayne, the man who first signed Drake and helped launch his career, in their Pharrell-produced track "Mr. Me Too." After Push dissed Drake twice in two different tracks, "Don't F**k With Me" (2011), which is a freestyle over Drake's "Dreams Money Can Buy" and "Exodus 23:1" (2013), Drake finally responded in "Tuscan Leather" off his Nothing Was The Same album.
The two rappers proceeded to trade vicious bars for at least seven years. In between that time, Pusha-T went as far as revealing that Drake had fathered a child in his 2018 diss "The Story of Adidon." Drake opened up about the scathing diss during his appearance on HBO's The Shop with LeBron James.
"I knew something was gonna come up about my kid. They had to add the deadbeat dad thing to make it more appealing,” Drake said according to Billboard.
Drake decided not to respond to Pusha-T after that, but Pusha didn't quit. The G.O.O.D. Music president apparently recorded two separate verses that mention Drake. One verse was for Rick Ross' "Maybach Music VI" (2019) and the other was for the late Pop Smoke's "Paranoia" (2020). While both songs leaked on Internet at different times, his verses were reportedly cut from both records upon their respective release dates.
After speaking about his stance on Drake, Pusha-T went on to praise Kanye West for squashing his beef with the Certified Lover Boy rapper. He agrees that was a good move, but acknowledges that it may only work for Ye.
Watch Pusha-T's first interview in two years here.