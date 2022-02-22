Intense Video Shows Powerful Dust Devil Leaving Trail Of Damage In Arizona

An intense video taken in Arizona shows a powerful dust devil ripping through the Bullhead City area, reported Fox 10 Phoenix. The video shows the dust devil leaving a trail of destruction as its rips through the city.

In the video, you can see the dust devil moving through the area, causing damage to several different buildings and tearing down power lines. The dust devil lifted a portion of a building into the air and could be seen slinging debris into the surrounding areas.

The video also clearly shows the roof of a building being torn off and thrown into the air. The debris can be seen flying across the street.

Check out the intense video below: