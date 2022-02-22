Intense Video Shows Powerful Dust Devil Leaving Trail Of Damage In Arizona
By Ginny Reese
February 22, 2022
An intense video taken in Arizona shows a powerful dust devil ripping through the Bullhead City area, reported Fox 10 Phoenix. The video shows the dust devil leaving a trail of destruction as its rips through the city.
In the video, you can see the dust devil moving through the area, causing damage to several different buildings and tearing down power lines. The dust devil lifted a portion of a building into the air and could be seen slinging debris into the surrounding areas.
The video also clearly shows the roof of a building being torn off and thrown into the air. The debris can be seen flying across the street.
Check out the intense video below:
WOW!! A dust devil blew through Bullhead City, Arizona on Monday, causing some destruction in its path. We're expecting a winter storm to roll across the state soon, and the gusts are just a precursor of what's to come.— FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) February 22, 2022
Lastest weather forecast: https://t.co/fbNHQeI87a pic.twitter.com/A4saaWGIwi
Arizona saw extra windy conditions on February 21st. This week, the state is expected to see stormy conditions. Rain will be possible in some areas while temperatures will drop into the 50s. It is expected to warm up once again next week.