Intense Video Shows Powerful Dust Devil Leaving Trail Of Damage In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

February 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

An intense video taken in Arizona shows a powerful dust devil ripping through the Bullhead City area, reported Fox 10 Phoenix. The video shows the dust devil leaving a trail of destruction as its rips through the city.

In the video, you can see the dust devil moving through the area, causing damage to several different buildings and tearing down power lines. The dust devil lifted a portion of a building into the air and could be seen slinging debris into the surrounding areas.

The video also clearly shows the roof of a building being torn off and thrown into the air. The debris can be seen flying across the street.

Check out the intense video below:

Arizona saw extra windy conditions on February 21st. This week, the state is expected to see stormy conditions. Rain will be possible in some areas while temperatures will drop into the 50s. It is expected to warm up once again next week.

