Latest Update On Steelers' QB Situation

The Pittsburgh Steelers plan to retain backup quarterback Dwayne Haskins, but still intend to "add to the position" during the offseason.

General manager Kevin Colbert -- who recently announced his decision to step down from his position after the 2022 NFL Draft -- confirmed the Steelers will tender Haskins amid his upcoming restricted free agency, but didn't shy away from adding another player to compete for the starting quarterback role with the former Ohio State standout and Mason Rudolph amid Ben Roethlisberger's recent retirement.

"Dwayne will be a restricted free agent, and I'm sure we'll decide to tender him at some point," Colbert said, Steelers.com . "So we have Dwayne and we have Mason. Can we add to that group from the outside? Sure. We'll always look at trades, we'll always look at unrestricted groups, at potential cuts down the road and make those comparisons and compare what it's going to cost us, either from a draft compensation standpoint or from a free agency, salary cap availability decision and what that will do to the rest of your team."

"“We know we’re going to add to the position. I can’t tell you how at this point. We will go to camp with four. If we had to start today with Mason as our starter, let’s go. We’ll try to build the best team around him,” Colbert added via ESPN's Brooke Pryor.