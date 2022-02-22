Muse Drummer Dom Howard Sells His Hollywood Home To Another Celebrity

By Katrina Nattress

February 23, 2022

Drummer Dom Howard of British rock band
Photo: AFP

Muse drummer Dom Howard is $6.9 million richer after selling his home in the Hollywood Hills to another celebrity, actress Anna Kendrick. According to Dirt, the four-bedroom/five-bathroom Los Angeles abode was built in 1958, is nearly 4,900-square-feet, and is perched on a third-acre lot. Fellow actress Mila Kunis owned the property before Howard and lived there for six years before marrying Ashton Kutcher. During his seven years of ownership, the musician renovated and expanded the house, which included a home studio.

Kendrick will have some other music business neighbors, too. Red Hot Chili Peppers' John Frusciante and Swedish pop star Tove Lo both live down the street.

See pictures of the stunning property here.

In other Muse news, the band recently released its first new song in more than three years, "Won't Stand Down," and if that track is any indication of what to expect from the trio's next chapter, fans are in for a much heavier sound. Though there's been no word on a new album, the British rockers hinted that there's more to come while revealing the single on Instagram, writing: "Been counting down the days... we're excited to share what we've been working on with you."

Muse's last album was 2018's Simulation Theory.

Muse
