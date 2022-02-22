New England Backyard Treehouse Causing Controversy

A backyard treehouse in a New England town has become a controversial topic among local residents.

CBS Boston reports the large structure Portsmouth, New Hampshire resident Jill Maloney had built for her 8-year-old son is receiving complaints by some neighbors.

The treehouse stands at eight feet high, 25 feet long and has a 168-square foot platform which, after receiving complaints from other residents, the Board of Adjustment ruled was more of a deck than a treehouse and needs to be set back from the fence separating Maloney backyard from the neighboring house.

“My family and I never set out to anger our neighbors or make enemies,” Maloney told CBS Boston.