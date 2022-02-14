New England Man's Van Filled With Snow After Leaving Sunroof Open

A Scituate, Massachusetts man's car filled with snow after he left his sunroof open.

Steve Maguire told WBZ-TV that he took his family for a ride in his wife's minivan during a 63-degree Saturday after quarantining for more than a week.

“Saturday was so beautiful I’m like, ‘I’ve got to get some of the kids out of the house,” Maguire said. “It was 63 degrees here.”

However, Maguire apparently forgot to close his sunroof and -- in typical New England winter fashion -- Massachusetts was met with more snow as "like nine inches" filled the interior of his wife's mini van.