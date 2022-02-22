Olivia Rodrigo Is "19 And On Fire" Celebrating Her Birthday

Olivia Rodrigo celebrated her 19th birthday last weekend and posted on Instagram commemorating the occasion.

The "driver's license" singer shared a photo of her birthday cake which featured lyrics from Lorde's fan-favorite song "Perfect Places," off of her album Melodrama.

"I'm 19 and I'm on fire," the cake read.

Olivia is openly a big fan of Lorde, making the lyric perfect for bringing her into her 19th year.

"thank u for all the birthday luv! i am now 19!!!!!!! 💕💕💕💕💕," Olivia captioned the post.

The post also includes photos of Oliva's all-pink outfit, completing the look with a pink "Birthday Girl" cowboy hat, as well as a video of her about to blow the candles out from her cake while getting sung "Happy Birthday."

See the post below.