Olivia Rodrigo Is "19 And On Fire" Celebrating Her Birthday
By Yashira C.
February 22, 2022
Olivia Rodrigo celebrated her 19th birthday last weekend and posted on Instagram commemorating the occasion.
The "driver's license" singer shared a photo of her birthday cake which featured lyrics from Lorde's fan-favorite song "Perfect Places," off of her album Melodrama.
"I'm 19 and I'm on fire," the cake read.
Olivia is openly a big fan of Lorde, making the lyric perfect for bringing her into her 19th year.
"thank u for all the birthday luv! i am now 19!!!!!!! 💕💕💕💕💕," Olivia captioned the post.
The post also includes photos of Oliva's all-pink outfit, completing the look with a pink "Birthday Girl" cowboy hat, as well as a video of her about to blow the candles out from her cake while getting sung "Happy Birthday."
See the post below.
The "deja vu" singer also recently announced that she's releasing a documentary Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (a SOUR film), which will debut exclusively on Disney+ on March 25. The film will map out her road to success and will include the pop star’s personal stories, behind-the-scenes and never-before-seen footage both in and out of the studio, and intimate interviews.
“I think I just wanted to tell people what was going on in the back of my head in a way that was proud and not ashamed,” said the singer in the teaser she posted on Instagram last week.