Olivia Rodrigo dropped her debut single “Drivers License” just a little over a year ago, and found incredible success. She topped the charts once again after releasing her first album SOUR. On Thursday, (Feb. 17) Rodrigo announced a new project mapping out her road to success.

The 18-year-old’s upcoming documentary project, Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (a SOUR film), is debuting exclusively on Disney+ on March 25. It is directed by Stacey Lee and produced by Interscope Films and Supper Club.

“I think I just wanted to tell people what was going on in the back of my head in a way that was proud and not ashamed,” says the singer in the teaser as her song “jealousy, jealousy” plays in the background.

The title is a reference to the track that started it all, but also reflective of the documentary’s format. According to the press release, Rodrigo will take viewers on a road trip from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles while recounting how she made her Grammy-nominated debut record, sharing how she felt navigating her life at the time. The film will also include the pop star’s personal stories, behind-the-scenes and never-before-seen footage both in and out of the studio, as well as intimate interviews.

Rodrigo’s film will feature new arrangements tracks such as “Good 4 U” and “Deja Vu,” and 11 live performances that will include guest artists such as Jacob Collier, Blu DeTiger, and Towa Bird.

“This is a unique film experience where for the first time, fans will understand how her album came to be and why it was such a personal journey for Olivia,” said Ayo Davis, Disney Branded Television president, in a statement. “This is not a concert film per say, but really, an opportunity to experience firsthand how Olivia Rodrigo became one of the biggest music stars of the day – and a chance to see her perform the songs from SOUR like never before.”

Watch the teaser below.