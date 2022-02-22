Several Products Sold In Alabama Recalled After Massive Rat Infestation

Alabama is among several states included in a recent massive recall of items sold at Family Dollar stores linked to a rat infestation.

The variety store chain announced the recall for varying products in six states after a consumer complaint led to an FDA investigation into the company's distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas, in January 2022 in a press release shared by BusinessWire.com.

The FDA confirmed a massive rat infestation occurred at the facility, which included more than 1,100 dead rodents being found after the warehouse was fumigated.

Additionally, company records revealed the collection of more than 2,300 rodents at the facility between March 29 and September 17, 2021, BGR.com reports.

Rodent contamination may lead to Salmonella and other diseases linked to products that were touched by the animals, leading to Family Dollar's decision to issue the recall in the six states where the products were sold.

The company officially announced the recall last Friday (February 18), along with a public health alert.

The company said the recall involves products stored and shipped to 404 stores from its West Memphis distribution center between January 1, 2021 and February 18, 2022.

Family Dollar did specify that it was not aware of any consumer complaints or reported illnesses to customers who purchased the items included in the recall.

You can read the full recall via Business Wire here.