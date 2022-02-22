Several Products Sold In Tennessee Recalled Due To Massive Rat Infestation

A massive rat infestation inside an Arkansas distribution center has led to a recall in several states, including Tennessee.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) were tipped off by a consumer complaint and began investigating a West Memphis distribution center in January 2022 where they discovered more than 1,100 dead rodents after fumigating the warehouse, BGR reports. Additionally, records indicate that the company collected more than 2,300 rodents in a six-month span in 2021 from March to September.

The discovery of the extensive rat infestation, and the potential illnesses they could bring such as salmonella, led Family Dollar to issue a recall on February 18 for several of its products sold in stores across six states: Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. To see a list of more than 400 stores included in the recall, check here.

According to the FDA, the products included in the recall include all drugs, medical devices, cosmetics and dietary supplements as well as human and animal food products. Family Dollar is unaware of any reported illnesses related to the recall.

"Families rely on stores like Family Dollar for products such as food and medicine. They deserve products that are safe," said Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs Judith McMeekin, Pharm.D. "No one should be subjected to products stored in the kind of unacceptable conditions that we found in this Family Dollar distribution facility. These conditions appear to be violations of federal law that could put families' health at risk. We will continue to work to protect customers."

Customers who purchased the products from impacted stores can return them to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased. Anyone with questions regarding the recall can contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT.

Any customers who are experiencing problems that may be related to use of the recalled products are encouraged to contact their health care provider or physician. Similarly, concerns about pets who may have eaten the recalled animal food should be directed to their veterinarian.