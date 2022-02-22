This Restaurant Has The Highest-Rated Margarita In Nashville

No Taco Tuesday or trip to your favorite local Mexican restaurant is complete without a margarita. Whether you prefer the traditional lime or a spicy jalapeño mix, there are plenty of restaurants and bars around Nashville that serve some pretty tasty takes on the refreshing cocktail. Many satisfied customers have shared their reviews on Yelp to pinpoint where you can find some amazing margaritas, from sweet and traditional to spicy and unique.

So which Nashville restaurant mixes up the best marg in Music City?

Tito's Mexican Restaurant

While Tito's Mexican Restaurant has five spots around the city, the Nolensville location earned Yelp's top spot for the highest-rated margarita in Nashville, with more than 100 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 stars. Stop by the Nolensville location, or any of its other spots around town, and try it for yourself. But don't forget to enjoy responsibly!

These are the Top 10 restaurants with the highest-rated margaritas in Nashville, according to Yelp:

Check out the full list here to see other top-notch margs around Music City.