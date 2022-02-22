Two New Suspects Named In Young Dolph Murder Case

The general public is finding out more about Young Dolph's murder case after Memphis police revealed new details about the ongoing investigation.

According to a report WREG News Channel 3 published on Sunday, February 20, two new suspects have been named in the "Get Paid" rapper's murder case. The Memphis Police Department believe Devin Burns, 26, and Joshua Taylor, 26, might have something to do with Dolph's death. At this time, the MPD has not revealed why both men think they are involved or what their roles in the murder might have been. Now, there are five suspects in total who have been apprehended, on the run and are wanted for questioning.

As of this report, Burns has already been arrested by police. However, Taylor is still wanted. Another suspect, Shondale Barnett, is still on the run and also wanted by police. Barnett was initially arrested in January for his alleged involvement with the murder. He was supposed to be held in Indiana where he was arrested and extradited to Memphis to face his charges. Instead of being extradited, Barnett was released on January 21 and hasn't been seen since.

“We held [Barnett], contacted Shelby County, and held him on their warrant,” Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden told News 3. “And we were contacted on Jan. 21, and they told us that they were no longer wanting to come up and pick up Mr. Barnett and that we were to release him at that time.”

The other two suspects, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, have been waiting their next hearing while in police custody. Young Dolph was shot and killed in front of Makeda’s Cookies in Memphis on November 17. Since then, the local cookie shop has reopened and even named a special cookie after the fallen rapper. He was only 36 years old when he passed.