Young Dolph Murder Suspect Missing After Being Released From Custody

It's been three months since Young Dolph was shot and killed in front of a cookie shop in Memphis. In the months since his alleged killers have been apprehended, two of the three suspects have pleaded not guilty to killing the rapper. The other one is apparently considered missing.

According to a report News 3 in Memphis published on Thursday, February 18, Shundale Barnett, who was charged as an after-the-fact accessory to Dolph's murder, has been free for about a month now. Barnett was originally arrested on January 11 alongside one of the primary murder suspects, Justin Johnson, in Brazil, Indiana. He was booked and directed to Clay County, Indiana. Barnett was supposed to be extradited back to Memphis, however, he never got there. Instead, he was released from police custody on January 21, and hasn't been seen since he left.

“We held [Barnett], contacted Shelby County, and held him on their warrant,” Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden told News 3. “And we were contacted on Jan. 21, and they told us that they were no longer wanting to come up and pick up Mr. Barnett and that we were to release him at that time.”

Barnett stands accused of helping Johnson and the other murder suspect, Cornelius Smith, flee Memphis. However it seems as though Barnett himself is the one who has now fled Indiana. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office issued another warrant for his arrest on the original after-the-fact accessory charge and fresh charges of attempted first-degree murder and theft of property courtesy of the U.S. Marshalls.

“On January 11, 2022, the U.S. Marshals Service issued a warrant for Shundale Barnett for Accessory After the Fact," a rep for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said. "Due to an ongoing investigation and prosecution, we cannot comment further.”

As for Johnson and Smith, they are both in custody awaiting their next hearing, which is scheduled for March 24.