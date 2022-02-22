Where To Get The Best Margarita In Phoenix

February 22nd is National Margarita Day! And what better day is there for it to fall on than Taco Tuesday? I'll answer that... there isn't one.

There's nothing like the sweet and salty cocktail to wash down your favorite Taco Tuesday treats.

Yelp has a full list of places to get the best margaritas in the city based on ratings.

According to Yelp, the highest-rated place to get a margarita in the Valley is Anaya's Fresh Mexican Restaurant. So what sets this eatery's margs apart from the rest? One Yelp reviewer wrote:

"Wow!!!! I have so far only had chips, salsa and a cocktail and I am wowed!!! Delicious!!! Im counting every second as I write and wait for my food!! The building is small but very stylish! The food.... OML so Dang good!! A multitude of items were ordered all of them were delicious I love Mexican food I visit Mexican locations all over the place. This is definitely worth a stop!!! If you are in the area I HIGHLY recommend you stop in for the fantastic drinks, food, and service."

Here are the top ten highest-rated places to get margaritas in the Valley:

Anaya's Fresh Mexican Restaurant Mi Pueblo Mexican Food Cocina Madrigal Modern Margarita Joyride Taco House Central Fuego at The Clarendon Ladera Taverna y Cocina Alma Scottsdale Mi Patio Mexican Food Los Reyes De La Torta

Click here to check out the full list of the best places to get margaritas in the entire city.