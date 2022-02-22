WWE Re-Signs Top Star To 'Big Money Deal': Report

By Jason Hall

February 22, 2022

WWE Live - Tryout
Photo: Getty Images

AJ Styles has reportedly agreed to a new contract with WWE.

Fightful Select reports Styles signed what was described as a "big money deal," confirming a previous report mentioned on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

The contract is reported to be a multi-year deal worth more than $3 million annually.

Fightful Select also reported some additional bus travel accommodations were paid for by WWE as part of the new agreement between the two sides.

Styles initially signed with WWE in January 2016 after becoming one of the most recognized names in professional wrestling outside of the company, with his last stop coming in New Japan Pro Wrestling, having held the IWGP Heavyweight Championship twice between 2014-16.

Styles made his debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble to a thunderous ovation and quickly emerged as one of WWE's top stars, defeating John Cena in a multi-pay-per-view feud before winning the WWE Championship during his first year with the company.

The 44-year-old has since won the WWE title an additional time, as well as the Intercontinental championship, United States Championship (three times) and RAW Tag Team Championship with Omos.

Styles also served as the final opponent for recent WWE Hall of Fame inductee The Undertaker for the cinematic Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 before the legendary wrestler's official retirement.

Styles had previously worked with several other companies, most notably the now-IMPACT Wrestling (2002-14) and Ring of Honor (2002-06; 2014-16).

