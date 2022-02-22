WWE Re-Signs Top Star To 'Big Money Deal': Report

AJ Styles has reportedly agreed to a new contract with WWE.

Fightful Select reports Styles signed what was described as a "big money deal," confirming a previous report mentioned on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

The contract is reported to be a multi-year deal worth more than $3 million annually.

Fightful Select also reported some additional bus travel accommodations were paid for by WWE as part of the new agreement between the two sides.

Styles initially signed with WWE in January 2016 after becoming one of the most recognized names in professional wrestling outside of the company, with his last stop coming in New Japan Pro Wrestling, having held the IWGP Heavyweight Championship twice between 2014-16.