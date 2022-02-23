2 Texas Babies Born At 2:22 A.M. On 2/22/22 After 2 Days Of Labor

Tuesday was a day full of happy coincidences. Or should we say "Twosday"? It was 2/22/22, after all!

Two babies were born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22 at two different hospitals. If that wasn't enough, one of the babies was already born with two teeth and both were delivered after their moms were in labor for two days.

According to WZZM 13, babies Annalise Carrion and Presley Vaclavik were born at HCA Healthcare in Tomball and the Women's Hospital of Texas, respectively. Annalise, the baby born with two teeth already, is 7 pounds, 12 ounces and 20 inches long. Presley weighs 7 pounds, 7 ounces and is also 20 inches long.

"What’s even more crazy was I was born with two teeth. She was also born with the same two teeth," mother Joseline Martinez told WZZM 13.

The coincidences don't stop there! Presley and Annalise were both born after their mothers were in labor for two days.

"Dr. Lash was like, 'We have one more push, one more minute. What would you like to do?' I said, 'We’re already here, so let’s do it at 2:22.' That’s how it happened," Presley's mother Haley Vaclavik told WZZM 13.

"I won’t ever forget that birthday. It’ll be hard to mess that up," Presley's father Justin Vaclavik said.

If you want to keep the coincidences going, a baby in North Carolina was also born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22. Another baby in San Diego was born at 2:22 p.m. on 2/2/22 earlier this month.