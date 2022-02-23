2 Texas Babies Born At 2:22 A.M. On 2/22/22 After 2 Days Of Labor

By Dani Medina

February 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Tuesday was a day full of happy coincidences. Or should we say "Twosday"? It was 2/22/22, after all!

Two babies were born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22 at two different hospitals. If that wasn't enough, one of the babies was already born with two teeth and both were delivered after their moms were in labor for two days.

According to WZZM 13, babies Annalise Carrion and Presley Vaclavik were born at HCA Healthcare in Tomball and the Women's Hospital of Texas, respectively. Annalise, the baby born with two teeth already, is 7 pounds, 12 ounces and 20 inches long. Presley weighs 7 pounds, 7 ounces and is also 20 inches long.

"What’s even more crazy was I was born with two teeth. She was also born with the same two teeth," mother Joseline Martinez told WZZM 13.

The coincidences don't stop there! Presley and Annalise were both born after their mothers were in labor for two days.

"Dr. Lash was like, 'We have one more push, one more minute. What would you like to do?' I said, 'We’re already here, so let’s do it at 2:22.' That’s how it happened," Presley's mother Haley Vaclavik told WZZM 13.

"I won’t ever forget that birthday. It’ll be hard to mess that up," Presley's father Justin Vaclavik said.

If you want to keep the coincidences going, a baby in North Carolina was also born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22. Another baby in San Diego was born at 2:22 p.m. on 2/2/22 earlier this month.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.