5 Famous People You Didn't Know Were From Utah
By Dani Medina
February 23, 2022
Utah is home to more famous people than you might think!
Only In Your State has compiled a list of some of the most famous people who are from Utah. Some of them might surprise you! Let's take a look.
Roseanne Barr
TV personality and comedian Roseanne Barr was born in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Jewel
One of the biggest stars of the 90s, singer/songwriter Jewel Kilcher was born in Payson, Utah.
Nolan Bushnell
Nolan Bushnell, the inventor of Atari and founder of Chuck E. Cheese, was born in Clearfield, Utah.
Matthew Davis
Matthew Davis was born in Salt Lake City, Utah. You might recognize him from his roles as "Warren Huntington III" in Legally Blonde and "Alaric" in The Vampire Diaries.
Jaime Bergman
Jaime Bergman, the first Playboy Bunny to work as a spokeswoman for St. Pauli Girl beer, was born in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Here's a few more celebrities you might not have known were from Utah:
- Elaine Bradley
- Jerry Buss
- Byron Scott
- Wayne Sermon
