5 Famous People You Didn't Know Were From Utah

By Dani Medina

February 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Utah is home to more famous people than you might think!

Only In Your State has compiled a list of some of the most famous people who are from Utah. Some of them might surprise you! Let's take a look.

Photo: Getty Images

Roseanne Barr

TV personality and comedian Roseanne Barr was born in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Photo: Getty Images

Jewel

One of the biggest stars of the 90s, singer/songwriter Jewel Kilcher was born in Payson, Utah.

Photo: Getty Images

Nolan Bushnell

Nolan Bushnell, the inventor of Atari and founder of Chuck E. Cheese, was born in Clearfield, Utah.

Photo: Getty Images

Matthew Davis

Matthew Davis was born in Salt Lake City, Utah. You might recognize him from his roles as "Warren Huntington III" in Legally Blonde and "Alaric" in The Vampire Diaries.

Photo: Getty Images

Jaime Bergman

Jaime Bergman, the first Playboy Bunny to work as a spokeswoman for St. Pauli Girl beer, was born in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Here's a few more celebrities you might not have known were from Utah:

  • Elaine Bradley
  • Jerry Buss
  • Byron Scott
  • Wayne Sermon

For the full list of famous Utahns, click here.

