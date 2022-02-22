We're one year away from Salt Lake City hosting the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. But that doesn't mean you can't get involved now.

Next year marks the second time in history Salt Lake City will host NBA All-Star Weekend. The first time was in 1993, when Karl Malone and John Stockton led the Western Conference to victory, according to FOX 13.

Fans can start to reserve their spots to purchase tickets now! Here's how it works:

Through the NBA Experiences deposit program, you can get access to tickets for 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City before anyone else. A $250 deposit gets you priority access to purchase official experiences and ticket packages when they go on sale.

Note: The deposit isn't your ticket into the event — you'll need to purchase tickets through NBA Experiences when they're available.

Official experiences and ticket packages include: