5 Overdose Victims Found Inside Commerce City Apartment Identified

By Zuri Anderson

February 23, 2022

Female junkie hand trying to grab injection syringe of cooked heroine. Hard drug overdose and addiction concept
Photo: Getty Images

The names of the five people found dead in a Commerce City, Colorado apartment from an apparent drug overdose have been released, CBS4 reports.

According to the coroner's office in Adams County, the five victims were identified as:

  • Sabas Daniel Marquez, 24
  • Humberto Arroyo-Ledezma, 32
  • Karina Joy Rodriguez, 28
  • Stephine Sonya Monroe, 29
  • Jennifer Danielle Cunningham, 32

Authorities responded to the North Range Crossing apartment complex on 104th Avenue after someone found the unconscious victims Sunday night (February 20). Officials say a 4-month-old baby and a "lucid" 29-year-old woman were found alive inside the apartment and rushed to the hospital.

The infant is safe and healthy, but their parents were among the dead victims, according to the Commerce City Police Department. As for the woman, who was the lone survivor in the overdose, she is cooperating with the investigators, reporters say.

Officers announced Monday (February 21) that the narcotics found at the scene tested positive for fentanyl in preliminary tests. Investigators speculate that the victims thought they were using cocaine but ended up overdosing on fentanyl.

Authorities say they're searching for the drug dealer who sold the deadly drugs to the group, promising to "vigorously pursue charges for those who sold/provided the drugs."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.