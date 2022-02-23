5 Overdose Victims Found Inside Commerce City Apartment Identified

The names of the five people found dead in a Commerce City, Colorado apartment from an apparent drug overdose have been released, CBS4 reports.

According to the coroner's office in Adams County, the five victims were identified as:

Sabas Daniel Marquez , 24

, 24 Humberto Arroyo-Ledezma , 32

, 32 Karina Joy Rodriguez , 28

, 28 Stephine Sonya Monroe , 29

, 29 Jennifer Danielle Cunningham, 32

Authorities responded to the North Range Crossing apartment complex on 104th Avenue after someone found the unconscious victims Sunday night (February 20). Officials say a 4-month-old baby and a "lucid" 29-year-old woman were found alive inside the apartment and rushed to the hospital.

The infant is safe and healthy, but their parents were among the dead victims, according to the Commerce City Police Department. As for the woman, who was the lone survivor in the overdose, she is cooperating with the investigators, reporters say.

Officers announced Monday (February 21) that the narcotics found at the scene tested positive for fentanyl in preliminary tests. Investigators speculate that the victims thought they were using cocaine but ended up overdosing on fentanyl.

Authorities say they're searching for the drug dealer who sold the deadly drugs to the group, promising to "vigorously pursue charges for those who sold/provided the drugs."