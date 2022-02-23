Ari Lennox applied all of the pressure during iHeartRadio's Living Black! powered by AT&T on Wednesday (February 23).



The soulful songstress performed her two of her smash hits, the Jermaine Dupri-produced "Pressure" and J. Cole-assisted "Shea Butter Baby" as part of the special occasion.



Sporting a luxe white fur, dazzling mini dress and fierce jet black beehive updo, the D.C. native didn't just give a beautiful vocal and visual performance surrounded by floral bouquets and Black beauty essentials, she also shouted out a Black woman-owned hair salon in the process. I LOVE LULU is a real-life hair care studio located on LaBrea Avenue in Los Angeles, California. The highly-rated hair café served as Ari's stage for her Living Black! performance where she brought out her signature sultry vocals.

