Ari Lennox Applies The Pressure At iHeartRadio's Living Black! Celebration
By Regina Park
February 24, 2022
Ari Lennox applied all of the pressure during iHeartRadio's Living Black! powered by AT&T on Wednesday (February 23).
The soulful songstress performed her two of her smash hits, the Jermaine Dupri-produced "Pressure" and J. Cole-assisted "Shea Butter Baby" as part of the special occasion.
Sporting a luxe white fur, dazzling mini dress and fierce jet black beehive updo, the D.C. native didn't just give a beautiful vocal and visual performance surrounded by floral bouquets and Black beauty essentials, she also shouted out a Black woman-owned hair salon in the process. I LOVE LULU is a real-life hair care studio located on LaBrea Avenue in Los Angeles, California. The highly-rated hair café served as Ari's stage for her Living Black! performance where she brought out her signature sultry vocals.
While fans await her next solo project, they've been blessed with two incredible features from Ari "Unloyal" with Summer Walker and Jazmine Sullivan's "On It."
Ari was just one of several stunning performances for iHeartRadio's Living Black! Empowered by AT&T. H.E.R., Big Sean, Lizzo, and Moneybagg Yo also took to the stage for the celebration. Special guests including Alicia Keys, J. Cole, John Legend, Saweetie and more were in attendance. If you missed it, catch the full show on iHeartRadio's YouTube channel on March 6th.