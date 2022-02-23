Biggie's 'Life After Death' Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Rare Box Set

It's been nearly 25 years since The Notorious B.I.G. was tragically killed. Over the years, the hip-hop community as a whole has commemorated the life of Christopher Wallace a.k.a. Biggie Smalls. This year, the estate for the late rapper has revealed fresh plans to honor Biggie ahead of two major milestones.

On Wednesday, February 23, Biggie's estate announced its plans to join forces with Bad Boy, Rhino and Atlantic Records to honor the "Hypnotize" rapper by launching a new year-long campaign Sky’s The Limit: A Year Celebrating The Legacy of the Notorious B.I.G. According to a press release, the estate and all three record labels will begin the celebrations on March 25, which marks the 25th anniversary of his second album Life After Death. In addition to hosting a series of online events and dropping 4K upgrades of Biggie's video catalog, fans will also be able to cop an exclusive Life After Death super deluxe box set.