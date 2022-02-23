Four-time Grammy Award-winning singer–musician H.E.R. brought the vocals, a guitar, and a glistening green suit to iHeartRadio's Living Black! Celebration this week.

The Oakland native captivated the crowd with a live performance of her 2021 sultry bop "Damage." The song drums up sonic nostalgia with its samples of Herb Alpert featuring Lisa Keith and Janet Jackson's 1987 hit "Making Love in the Rain."

On stage, H.E.R. sported a silky green pants suit, towering heels, and a glittery version of her signature accessory: sunglasses. H.E.R. slowed things down a bit, kicking off her wildly popular duet "Best Part" while playing guitar.