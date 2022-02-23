Indiana Doctors Highlight Surge In 'Broken Heart Syndrome' Among Women

By Ginny Reese

February 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Indiana doctors have found a surge in a dangerous cardiac condition known as "broken heart syndrome" among women, reported WISHTV 8. But, this type of broken heart is much different from the kind of heartbreak that follows a breakup.

So what is broken heart syndrome?

This condition is a physical manifestation that is characterized by a "sudden, temporary flood of emotions." This can be caused by grief, sadness, or disbelief. The emotions cause a "tidal wave of hormones" to then infiltrate the woman's body.

Why is this syndrome only surging in women?

Dr. Heather Fretwell, psychiatrist at Eskenazi Health, told 8 News:

"Research actually indicates that estrogen is protective for women. The post-menopausal drop is a statistical risk factor for women over the age of 55 when we aren’t producing as much estrogen to help nourish and nurture our heart."

According to Fretwell, common signs of broke heart syndrome include:

  • sudden chest pain
  • shortness of breath
  • irregular heartbeat

Fretwell says that 90% of cases are reversible with proper intervention, such as medication and counseling.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.