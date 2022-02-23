Indiana Doctors Highlight Surge In 'Broken Heart Syndrome' Among Women

Indiana doctors have found a surge in a dangerous cardiac condition known as "broken heart syndrome" among women, reported WISHTV 8. But, this type of broken heart is much different from the kind of heartbreak that follows a breakup.

So what is broken heart syndrome?

This condition is a physical manifestation that is characterized by a "sudden, temporary flood of emotions." This can be caused by grief, sadness, or disbelief. The emotions cause a "tidal wave of hormones" to then infiltrate the woman's body.

Why is this syndrome only surging in women?

Dr. Heather Fretwell, psychiatrist at Eskenazi Health, told 8 News:

"Research actually indicates that estrogen is protective for women. The post-menopausal drop is a statistical risk factor for women over the age of 55 when we aren’t producing as much estrogen to help nourish and nurture our heart."

According to Fretwell, common signs of broke heart syndrome include:

sudden chest pain

shortness of breath

irregular heartbeat

Fretwell says that 90% of cases are reversible with proper intervention, such as medication and counseling.