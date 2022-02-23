Jennifer Lopez Calls Twins Her 'Blessing' In Sweet Birthday Tribute

Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to her twins, Max and Emme, in a special video to celebrate their 14th birthday.

The "On My Way" singer shared a video on Instagram filled with memories throughout the years, beginning when she was pregnant and showcasing sweet family moments while she gushes about her children and Nichole Nordeman's song "Slow Down" plays in the background, per Entertainment Tonight.

"So this is 14!!!! My babies, my sunshine, my loves. Happiest of birthdays to my two coconuts #MaxAndLulu," she captioned the video. "You have taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way... I am so grateful for you both!!! I only hope I can be half of the blessing you have been to my life."

Watch the sweet birthday tribute below.