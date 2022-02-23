Jennifer Lopez Calls Twins Her 'Blessing' In Sweet Birthday Tribute
By Sarah Tate
February 23, 2022
Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to her twins, Max and Emme, in a special video to celebrate their 14th birthday.
The "On My Way" singer shared a video on Instagram filled with memories throughout the years, beginning when she was pregnant and showcasing sweet family moments while she gushes about her children and Nichole Nordeman's song "Slow Down" plays in the background, per Entertainment Tonight.
"So this is 14!!!! My babies, my sunshine, my loves. Happiest of birthdays to my two coconuts #MaxAndLulu," she captioned the video. "You have taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way... I am so grateful for you both!!! I only hope I can be half of the blessing you have been to my life."
Watch the sweet birthday tribute below.
"Today marks a very special day...it's 2/22/22...they say this day is a rare once in a lifetime moment for humanity...today breaks open the door to a more fulfilling sustainable and aligned future...a day to move forward and stop living in the past. A rebirth," she mused. "It's no wonder to me because this day 14 years ago has always symbolized for me the first day of the rest of my life."
Lopez concluded her message with a promise: "Max and Lulu, I will love you forever and ever and ever..."
The "On The Floor" singer welcomed her twins, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, in February 2008.