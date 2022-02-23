Kristen Stewart And More Celebs Cover Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License'
By Yashira C.
February 23, 2022
Kristen Stewart, Jennifer Hudson, Jared Leto, and more came together for an all-star cover of Olivia Rodrigo‘s hit ‘Drivers License’.
The actors and musicians joined forces as part of W Magazine’s ‘Lyrical Improv’ series, which sees celebrities taking turns to read lyrics from famous songs.
Jodie Comer, Kirstin Dunst, Leslie Odom, Jr., Zazie Beetz, Tessa Thompson, Simon Rex, Emilia Jones, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Ruth Negga also take part in the cover.
The video sees some of the actors and musicians giving their all while singing the lyrics, while others read out the lyrics and act them out.
Watch the cover below.
Olivia Rodrigo shared a throwback to celebrate one year since the release of ‘Drivers License' last month.
"happy first birthday to the little song that changed my whole life. I made this video a day or two after I wrote drivers license in my living room (with a very squeaky sustain pedal lol). crazy to think how quickly life changes. thank u to everyone who has supported me so tenderly. music is the most magical thing in the world. 💜💜💜" Olivia captioned the post.
The debut single was released on January 8, 2021, and went viral on TikTok almost immediately. It became one of the most popular songs of the year, topping charts in the US, UK, Australia, and more.
The single was featured on Rodrigo’s debut album ‘Sour’, which was released last May and also featured singles such as ‘Deja Vu’, ‘Good 4 U’, ‘Brutal’ and ‘Traitor’.