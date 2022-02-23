Kristen Stewart, Jennifer Hudson, Jared Leto, and more came together for an all-star cover of Olivia Rodrigo‘s hit ‘Drivers License’.

The actors and musicians joined forces as part of W Magazine’s ‘Lyrical Improv’ series, which sees celebrities taking turns to read lyrics from famous songs.

Jodie Comer, Kirstin Dunst, Leslie Odom, Jr., Zazie Beetz, Tessa Thompson, Simon Rex, Emilia Jones, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Ruth Negga also take part in the cover.

The video sees some of the actors and musicians giving their all while singing the lyrics, while others read out the lyrics and act them out.

Watch the cover below.