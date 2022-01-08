One year ago today, Olivia Rodrigo's life was changed forever.

On January 8, 2021, Rodrigo's debut single Drivers License was released. A year later, Rodrigo took to Instagram to reminisce on the "song that changed my whole life."

Rodrigo shared a 27-second black and white video she recorded a "day or two" after she wrote Drivers License. In the video, she sings the first verse of the song. In the background, you can hear her squeaky sustain pedal, which she jokes about in the caption.

"happy first birthday to the little song that changed my whole life. I made this video a day or two after I wrote drivers license in my living room (with a very squeaky sustain pedal lol). crazy to think how quickly life changes. thank u to everyone who has supported me so tenderly. music is the most magical thing in the world," Rodrigo said on Instagram.

And it's true — the song did change her whole life. Drivers License broke Spotify's record twice for most daily streams ever for a non-holiday song within the week it was released. It also broke the record for first song to hit 80 million streams in a week.