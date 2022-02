List Of School Closures In North Texas As Freezing Weather Rolls In

Some students are getting a day or two off this week as a winter storm brings freezing weather to the Texas region.

According to The Dallas Morning News, a winter storm warning is in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday in Dallas, but the worst will hit the area Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Ice and sleet conditions are forecast in Dallas, Collin, Denton and Tarrant counties.

Here's a list of districts that have canceled classes this week, according to The Dallas Morning News:

Dallas County

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD: Evening activities canceled Wednesday, schools and offices closed Thursday

Evening activities canceled Wednesday, schools and offices closed Thursday Cedar Hill ISD: Students dismissed early Wednesday, no class Thursday

Students dismissed early Wednesday, no class Thursday Coppell ISD: After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday

After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday Dallas ISD: After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday

After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday DeSoto ISD: After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday

After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday Garland ISD: After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday

After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday Grand Prairie ISD: After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday

After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday Irving ISD: After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday

After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday Mesquite ISD: After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday

After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday Richardson ISD: After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday

After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday Sunnyvale ISD: Middle and high school students dismissed early Wednesday

Collin County

Allen ISD: After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday

After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday Blue Ridge ISD: Students dismissed at noon Wednesday, after-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday

Students dismissed at noon Wednesday, after-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday Community ISD: After-school activities canceled Wednesday

After-school activities canceled Wednesday Farmersville ISD: Students dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, class delayed two hours Thursday

Students dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, class delayed two hours Thursday Frisco ISD: After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday

After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday Lovejoy ISD: After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday

After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday McKinney ISD: After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday

After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday Melissa ISD: After-school activities canceled Wednesday

After-school activities canceled Wednesday Plano ISD: After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday

After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday Princeton ISD: After-school activities canceled Wednesday

After-school activities canceled Wednesday Prosper ISD: After-school activities canceled Wednesday starting at 5:30 p.m., no class Thursday

After-school activities canceled Wednesday starting at 5:30 p.m., no class Thursday Wylie ISD: No class Thursday

Tarrant County

Arlington ISD: After-school activities canceled Wednesday, Thursday decision TBD

After-school activities canceled Wednesday, Thursday decision TBD Birdville ISD: After-school activities canceled Wednesday

After-school activities canceled Wednesday Crowley ISD: After-school activities canceled Wednesday

After-school activities canceled Wednesday Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD: After-school activities canceled Wednesday

After-school activities canceled Wednesday Everman ISD: Students dismissed early Wednesday, after-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday

Students dismissed early Wednesday, after-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday Fort Worth ISD: After-school activities canceled Wednesday

After-school activities canceled Wednesday Grapevine-Colleyville ISD: After-school activities canceled Wednesday

After-school activities canceled Wednesday Hurst Euless Bedford ISD: After-school activities canceled Wednesday

After-school activities canceled Wednesday Keller ISD: After-school activities canceled Wednesday

After-school activities canceled Wednesday Lake Worth ISD: Students dismissed early Wednesday

Students dismissed early Wednesday Mansfield ISD: Students dismissed early Wednesday, after-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday

Students dismissed early Wednesday, after-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday White Settlement ISD: Two hour early release Wednesday, after-school activities canceled Wednesday

Rockwall County

Royse City ISD: No class Thursday

Denton County

Argyle ISD: After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday

After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday Aubrey ISD: After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday

After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday Denton ISD: After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday

After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday Krum ISD: After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday

After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday Lake Dallas ISD: After-school activities will conclude 4 p.m. Wednesday, no class Thursday

After-school activities will conclude 4 p.m. Wednesday, no class Thursday Little Elm ISD: After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday

After-school activities canceled Wednesday, no class Thursday Northwest ISD: After-school activities canceled Wednesday, Thursday decision TBD

Colleges and universities

Collin College: No class Wednesday through Thursday

No class Wednesday through Thursday Dallas Baptist University: Campus closed 3 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday, classes going online

Campus closed 3 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday, classes going online Texas A&M University-Commerce: Campus closed noon Wednesday through Thursday

Campus closed noon Wednesday through Thursday Texas Christian University: Campus closed 1 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Friday

Campus closed 1 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Friday Texas Wesleyan University: Classes to be held virtually through Thursday

Classes to be held virtually through Thursday University of North Texas at Dallas: Main campus going virtual Wednesday through Thursday

For more information, contact your local school district or local news station.