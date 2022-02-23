Popular Street Taco Restaurant Planning 2 New Locations In The Phoenix Area

Taco lovers rejoice as one taco company is expanding. A popular street taco company is planning on opening up two new locations in the Phoenix area, reported ABC 15. This comes just a few years after the company opened its first restaurant in Phoenix.

Taco Boys is a popular downtown destination in Phoenix as well as in Tempe. Now, the company will open its first West Valley location in April near Westgate Entertainment District. It'll be near 91st Avenue and Camelback Road on the border of Glendale and Phoenix.

The newest location will be the company's largest spot at 2,700 square feet.

Taco Boys offers traditional Mexican dishes with char grilled meats, like pollo, carne asada, tripas, barbacoa, and more. The eatery also serves up house-made salsas and veggie toppings. Click here to see the eatery's delicious menu.

The taco company is currently working on opening a fourth location as well with a drive-thru window. That restaurant will be located near Interstate 17, just south of the former Metrocenter Mall in West Phoenix. That location is expected to open sometime later this year.