See The Best Moments From iHeart's Living Black!

By Tony M. Centeno

February 24, 2022

iHeart's Living Black! Empowered by AT&T is all about celebrating every beautiful aspect of Black culture. This year was no different as we brought together some of the most talented voices within the entertainment industry to honor a slew of Black-owned businesses and other important causes.

On Wednesday, February 23, iHeart's Living Black! celebration featured a handful of memorable performances from the likes of H.E.R., Big Sean, Muni Long, Moneybagg Yo and Lizzo, who closed out the show. Each set touched everyone's soul different from Moneybagg Yo's set from a Black-owned seafood restaurant in his hometown to Lizzo's grand finale. In between the performances, there were other touching moments like H.E.R.'s initiative with Fender to find a new rising star or Saweetie's cooking session.

Here are some of our favorite moments from iHeart's Living Black! Empowered by AT&T.

Host Donnell Rawlings
H.E.R.
H.E.R.
Saweetie
Mary J Blige
Mary J. Blige
Moneybagg Yo
John Legend
John Legend
Donnell Rawlings and Big Sean
Big Sean
Ari Lennox
J. Cole
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys
Lizzo
