South Carolina Couple Is 'Happy As Heck' After Scoring Big Lottery Win

By Sarah Tate

February 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A South Carolina couple is celebrating a huge win after nearly missing out on their full lottery prize.

An Upstate couple recently purchased a $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword lottery ticket from the Scotchman on Fairview Street in Fountain Inn, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery. After scratching off the ticket, the girlfriend noted they got seven words that won them $500. A little while later, she checked again and made an even greater discovery. Their $500 win was actually $100,000 thanks to the 11 words she counted this time.

The boyfriend said he "had to pinch [himself]" after winning the "awesome" prize.

"We were happy as heck when we won $500, and when it turned into $100,000 we got a whole lot happier," he said.

According to lottery officials, the unnamed couple traveled to Columbia to cash in their winning ticket, but are still making plans of what to do with the prize. While they aren't completely sure how to use it, they know they will spend it wisely.

The Scotchman in Fountain Inn received a commission of $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The couple aren't the only lucky South Carolina residents who recently won a huge lottery prize. Earlier this month, a group of Midlands neighbors also won big, splitting the prize after going in on a Powerball ticket.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.