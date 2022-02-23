South Carolina Couple Is 'Happy As Heck' After Scoring Big Lottery Win

A South Carolina couple is celebrating a huge win after nearly missing out on their full lottery prize.

An Upstate couple recently purchased a $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword lottery ticket from the Scotchman on Fairview Street in Fountain Inn, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery. After scratching off the ticket, the girlfriend noted they got seven words that won them $500. A little while later, she checked again and made an even greater discovery. Their $500 win was actually $100,000 thanks to the 11 words she counted this time.

The boyfriend said he "had to pinch [himself]" after winning the "awesome" prize.

"We were happy as heck when we won $500, and when it turned into $100,000 we got a whole lot happier," he said.

According to lottery officials, the unnamed couple traveled to Columbia to cash in their winning ticket, but are still making plans of what to do with the prize. While they aren't completely sure how to use it, they know they will spend it wisely.

The Scotchman in Fountain Inn received a commission of $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The couple aren't the only lucky South Carolina residents who recently won a huge lottery prize. Earlier this month, a group of Midlands neighbors also won big, splitting the prize after going in on a Powerball ticket.