South Carolina Neighbors Win Big With Shared Lottery Prize

When it comes to playing the lottery, why not share the love? One group of neighbors in South Carolina recently went in on a shared ticket, and their bet paid off with a $100,000 win.

A group of three Midlands neighbors were at a part in December when they heard that the Powerball jackpot had increased yet again, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. They all decided to pitch in for a ticket, choosing a set of numbers to play at the Pitt Stop #12 in Cayce. Their number combo turned out to be good luck as it matched four of the five white balls as well as the red Powerball called during the December 27 drawing.

After seeing the winning numbers, the neighbor who was holding on to the ticket called the others to let them know they won the $100,000 PowerPlay prize. One member of the group confirmed that they were splitting the $100,000 prize three ways, with each player taking home around $23,000 after taxes, according to lottery officials.

So what do they plan to do with their new winnings? Save it and play again. While the group is still celebrating their big win, they are looking forward to what they future may hold. Especially if the future means another lottery prize.

"We're [picking] another set of number to play," said the spokesperson for the neighbor group. "We are going to win again."