This Restaurant Has The Best Bread In All Of Tennessee

Everyone knows that one of the best parts of going to a restaurant is getting a bread basket for the table. The warm, carb-filled bites are the perfect accompaniment to any meal — unless you accidentally eat too much and are no longer hungry for your entree (we've all been there).

Eat This, Not That! search the country to find the best bread served in restaurants in each state, and one in Nashville got the top spot for Tennessee. According to the site:

"To help guide you in making better bread choices, we put together a list of some of the best restaurant bread out there. From fresh crusty bread with butter to piping hot loaves served with delicious spreads, here's where to find the best restaurant bread in every state."

So which Tennessee restaurant has the best bread in the entire state?

Trattoria Il Mulino in Nashville

This Nashville restaurant brings a slice of Italy to the Volunteer State, but the "fabulous" bread is a must-have. In addition to the bread, you can find a menu packed with tasty dishes like linguini, chicken parmigiana, veal milanese and more. Trattoria Il Mulino is located at 144 Rep. John Lewis Way S. in Nashville.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best bread in the state:

"If you are a fan of Il Mulino in New York City, then you will love its sister restaurant, Trattoria Il Mulino, in Tennessee. Nestled right in the Arts District neighborhood of Nashville, this restaurant offers a high-quality dining experience in a beautiful atmosphere. Their bread is also next level. 'Even the bread which was served with our appetizers was incredible,' mentions one reviewer, while another points out, 'By the way, the garlic bread is FABULOUS!'"

Check out the full report here.