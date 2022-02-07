This Restaurant Has The Best Pizza In Tennessee

It's hard to find another dish that can bring people together like pizza. From family game nights to hanging out with friends, basically every situation can be enhanced with a cheesy slice with your favorite toppings.

Using Yelp reviews and ratings, Eat This, Not That! gathered a list of the best pizza in each state, including one pizzeria in Nashville serving up the best pie in Tennessee. According to the site:

"Whether you're a die-hard fan of deep dish or you're zealous for thin crust, everyone has a go-to favorite pizza place. And most often, these premium pizza spots serve up more than just your average cheese pie — it's the specialty slices that keep us coming back for more."

So which Tennessee pizzeria serves up the best slice in the state?

Five Points Pizza