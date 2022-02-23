Tom Morello Shares Flyer From 1992 Show Where RATM, Tool Were Opening Bands

By Katrina Nattress

February 24, 2022

The date is February 22, 1992. You're going to see Electric Love Hogs at Soma in San Diego and decide to get there early and watch the openers. Might as well, right? Little do you know, but your mind is about to get absolutely blown because the supporting acts are Rage Against The Machine and TOOL.

Tom Morello shared a throwback post on Instagram to commemorate the 30th anniversary of that concert, showing off the flyer. It's just wild to see RATM and TOOL under the fold, especially opening for a band many people haven't even heard of. While Electric Love Hogs were a short-lived band, the members went on to start groups like Goldfinger and Orgy.

This show happened shortly after RATM formed, and less than a year after this iconic picture of Morello rocking out in the front row of a TOOL concert was taken.

See Morello's post below.

Rage Against The Machine are gearing up to finally hit the road on their highly anticipated reunion tour; however, fans aren't happy about their decision to postpone a number of dates until 2023, which is three years after the original shows were scheduled. See a full list of tour dates here.

Rage Against the Machine TOOL Tom Morello
