Utah Wants To Stop Personalized License Plates

If you're looking to personalize your license plate in Utah, you might want to rethink it.

A new bill was passed by the Utah House of Representatives on Tuesday that would no longer allow personalized license plates. According to ABC 4, the goal of the bill is to eventually stop personalized license plates altogether.

Three other states have received lawsuits over First Amendment rights regarding offensive language on personalized license plate. Utah's passing of H.B. 386 would mitigate that challenge.

The vote was passed in a 49-19 vote in the House and a 9-1 vote by the Transportation Committee last week, ABC 4 reported. The bill would take $857,000 away from Utah's transportation revenue as Utahns may not be able to personalize their license plates anymore.

According to ABC 4, here are other provisions in the bill:

Amends provisions regarding standard license plates

Creates a moratorium on the personalized license plate program

Creates the special group license plate program

Establishes eligibility criteria for different categories of special group license plates

Allows a county to require an emissions inspection of a vintage vehicle under certain circumstances

Repeals certain restricted accounts

Makes technical and conforming changes

Next, the bill goes to the Senate Rules Committee.