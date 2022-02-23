VIDEO: Firefighters Rescue Women And Children From Burning St. Louis Home

Two women and three children were rescued from a burning home on Tuesday (February 22), and it was all caught on camera.

According to FOX 2, first responders in St. Louis rescued Ebony Clayborn and her 9-year-old daughter from a burning home by creating a human ladder.

The rescue of the mom and daughter was caught on camera.

"I was coming out head first, and they were like, 'No, turn around. Turn around and hang!' so they could grab my legs," Clayborn recalled the incident to FOX 2.

Clayborn says her daughter was rescued first and she followed behind her.

One of the officers that helped rescue the two suffered smoke inhalation but is expected to make a full recovery.

"I thank him, whoever he is," Clayborn said about the first responder who suffered smoke inhalation.

Another rescue on the backside of the building was caught by Photographer David Parks.

Daleza Leonard and the two children she was watching at the time of the fire were rescued from the building.

"She was horrified and there was so much smoke and then a puff of wind would come and blow the smoke away," Parks said.

St. Louis firefighters used a ladder to save Leonard and the children. All three were taken to the hospital but were released Tuesday night.

"Praying and hoping the police officer and whoever all else went to the hospital is ok," Leonard added.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.