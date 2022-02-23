A woman is suing police and the city of Los Angeles after she said she was wrongfully arrested and jailed for 13 days on a warrant for a Texas woman with the same name.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Bethany K. Farber was detained by TSA agents when waiting for a flight out of Los Angles International Airport. Agents told her there was a warrant out for her arrest in Texas for identity theft and she couldn't board her flight.

The Los Angeles Times reported Farber told agents she had never been to Texas nor did she have a criminal record. She was held in a room without food or water for more than two hours until she was arrested. She was held for 13 days at Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, California.

The lawsuit says authorities never asked Farber for her "driver's license, date of birth, Social Security number or other identifying information." There was nothing in common besides their name, the lawsuit said. Farber said she is a young woman with long, blonde hair and the other woman is older with short brown hair.

Farber said in the lawsuit she suffered stress, anxiety, emotional injury and mental anguish due to her arrest. Her grandmother also suffered a stress-induced stroke when she found out Farber was arrested and died shortly after Farber was released.

