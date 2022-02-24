5 Famous People You Didn't Know Were From New Mexico
By Dani Medina
February 24, 2022
New Mexico is home to more famous people than you might think!
Only In Your State has compiled a list of some of the most famous people who are from New Mexico. Some of them might surprise you! Let's take a look.
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato was born in Albuquerque in 1992. Their rise to fame after snagging lead roles on Disney Channel's Camp Rock movies, as well as working with the Jonas Brothers. Lovato ultimately moved to Texas a few years later.
Neil Patrick Harris
How I Met Your Mother and Doogie Howser, M.D. star Neil Patrick Harris was born in Albuquerque before moving to Ruidoso. He did move back to Albuquerque, though.
Demi Moore
Ghost actress Demi Moore was born in Roswell, New Mexico. She spent her childhood in New Mexico before moving to Pennsylvania. When she was 14, she moved back to Roswell to live with her grandmother before she moved to Washington.
William Hanna
Although you may not recognize his name, William Hanna — the creator of Tom and Jerry, Yogi Bear, Scooby Doo and The Flintstones — was born in Melrose, New Mexico.
Adrian Grenier
Entourage star Adrian Grenier was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Here's a few more celebrities you might have not known were from New Mexico:
- Holly Holm
- John Denver
- Conrad Hilton
For bonus points, Freddie Prinze Jr. was raised in New Mexico even though he was born in Los Angeles.
For the full list of famous New Mexico residents, click here.