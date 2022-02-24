Colorado Woman Vanishes After Calling 911 In Snowy Mountains
By Zuri Anderson
February 24, 2022
A Colorado woman has disappeared after she got stuck in the snowy mountains and called 911 for help, according to FOX 31.
Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, called dispatchers around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, February 13, saying she was stuck in snow and possibly under duress, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office. This means she may have been forced to do something against her will. When deputies showed up at the scene, they only found a car and not Tafoya-Deltoro, officials say.
“I just want her home safe,” Monique Avila, Tafoya-Deltoro's sister, told reporters on Wednesday (February 23). “We’ve just been very worried about her safety. We just don’t know. It’s the unknown right now.”
Now the missing woman's family wants answers about where Tafoya-Deltoro may be. They're also confused about why she would be out in Idaho Springs when she doesn't snowboard or ski.
Search and rescue teams have also been deployed to the area, but the heavy snow has been it difficult to operate. Coupled with the below-freezing temperatures, Tafoya-Deltoro's family is hoping for a miracle.
“If she got lost it’s pretty hard to make it out of that,” Mario Suazo says, Tafoya-Deltoro’s brother. "I know she’s tough and she’ll make it through that. We just want her home safe."
Tafoya-Deltoro is 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighs areound 160 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. She also has a "very distinct" tattoo on her neck, according to reporters. If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact Lt. Gemillion at 303-679-2354 or email crime_tips@clearcreeksheriff.us.