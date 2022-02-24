Colorado Woman Vanishes After Calling 911 In Snowy Mountains

A Colorado woman has disappeared after she got stuck in the snowy mountains and called 911 for help, according to FOX 31.

Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, called dispatchers around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, February 13, saying she was stuck in snow and possibly under duress, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office. This means she may have been forced to do something against her will. When deputies showed up at the scene, they only found a car and not Tafoya-Deltoro, officials say.

“I just want her home safe,” Monique Avila, Tafoya-Deltoro's sister, told reporters on Wednesday (February 23). “We’ve just been very worried about her safety. We just don’t know. It’s the unknown right now.”

Now the missing woman's family wants answers about where Tafoya-Deltoro may be. They're also confused about why she would be out in Idaho Springs when she doesn't snowboard or ski.