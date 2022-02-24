Ed Sheeran Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Late Friend Jamal Edwards
By Sarah Tate
February 24, 2022
Ed Sheeran mourned the death of his good friend Jamal Edwards by penning a heartfelt tribute to the late music entrepreneur.
Edwards passed away Sunday (February 20) at the age of 31 following a sudden illness, CNN reports. He was the founder and CEO of media company SBTV, but he also had a close connection to the "Bad Habits" singer.
On Wednesday (February 23), Sheeran took to Instagram to honor his late friend and "brother" with throwback photo and a heartfelt tribute.
"I haven't posted anything coz I can't find the words, I can't reply coz I don't know what to say. Jamal is my brother," the singer-songwriter wrote. "His light shone so bright. He only used it to illuminate others and never asked for anything in return. A stars light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment, we are all witnessing his power."
"I would not be here without him, professionally and personally," Sheeran continued. "There will never be anything close to what he is, but I'm so grateful to have existed within his orbit. My brother, come on."
Edwards' mother, British TV talk show panelist Brenda Edwards, confirmed her son's passing on Monday.
"It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness," she said in a statement. "Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the center of our world. As we come to terms with his passing we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss."