Ed Sheeran Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Late Friend Jamal Edwards

Ed Sheeran mourned the death of his good friend Jamal Edwards by penning a heartfelt tribute to the late music entrepreneur.

Edwards passed away Sunday (February 20) at the age of 31 following a sudden illness, CNN reports. He was the founder and CEO of media company SBTV, but he also had a close connection to the "Bad Habits" singer.

On Wednesday (February 23), Sheeran took to Instagram to honor his late friend and "brother" with throwback photo and a heartfelt tribute.

"I haven't posted anything coz I can't find the words, I can't reply coz I don't know what to say. Jamal is my brother," the singer-songwriter wrote. "His light shone so bright. He only used it to illuminate others and never asked for anything in return. A stars light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment, we are all witnessing his power."