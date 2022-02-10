Ed Sheeran Debuts New Music Video With Taylor Swift & The Nostalgia Is Real

Ed Sheeran finally debuted his reimagined version of “The Joker And The Queen” after drumming up anticipation for the new collaboration with Taylor Swift. The two global artists joined forces on the remixed track because Sheeran knew Swift would make the perfect duet partner, according to a press release. He and Swift teamed up with Johnny McDaid, Fred Gibson and Sam Roman to write the new track. To make the highly-anticipated song even better, Sheeran premiered the official music video on Thursday evening (February 10).

The video aims to strike a nostalgic chord, picking up where “Everything Has Changed” left off. Sheeran and Swift released the iconic collaboration in 2012, and have worked on two other songs since then: “End Game” in 2017, and “Run (Taylor’s Version)” last year. The new “The Joker And The Queen” music video features the original actors from the “Everything Has Changed video, a decade later. It’s “the coming-of-age story of the now 18-year-olds, Ava and Jack, as they head to university and embark on new adventures,” reads the release.

Sheeran’s original “The Joker And The Queen” was one of 14 tracks included on =, which Sheeran introduced as “my favorite album I’ve made.” Fans started speculating a collaboration with Swift was on the way when the “Bad Habits” singer posted a subtle clue on social media. Sheeran shared a photo of an autographed album case with a design of a deck of cards, with a Joker on one end and a Queen — resembling Swift — on the other. He captioned: “Signing some cds for something coming in a bit, keep an eye out.”

Luckily, fans didn’t have to wait long for Sheeran to confirm the collaboration. Watch the new “The Joker And The Queen” music video here: