'I was very excited' Woman Wins $1.7 Million On Michigan Lottery Game

A Macomb County woman is now $1.7 million richer after taking her chances on a different Fast Cash Michigan Lottery game.

According to a news release from the Michigan Lottery, a lucky 37-year-old woman, who decided to remain anonymous, won over $1.5 million while playing the Lucky 7's Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

"I usually play the Wild Time Fast Cash games but decided on the Lucky 7's game this time," the player told Michigan Lottery. "When I looked the ticket over and saw I'd won the jackpot, I was very excited! It was a great feeling."

The player says she plans to pay bills and save the rest of her winnings.

The winning ticket was sold at Puritan Liquor Stop, located at 16046 Puritan Avenue in Detroit.

If interested in participating in other Michigan Lotteries, the next Michigan Powerball drawing is estimated to be worth $58 million.

The Mega Millions drawing is also this week. It has an estimated jackpot of $87 million, and the Fantasy 5 has an estimated jackpot of $105,000.

For more information on the Michigan Lottery, you can check out the official Michigan Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.