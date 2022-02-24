Jeopardy! College Champion Celebrates With Texas Basketball In Epic Video

The first-ever Jeopardy! National College Champion is one of Texas' own — and he got to celebrate in a biiiiig way this week.

Jaskaran Singh, a senior at the University of Texas, was able to celebrate with the Longhorns men's basketball team in the locker room following their 75-66 win over TCU on Wednesday night, according to 247Sports. The team shared a video of the celebration on social media and it's epic.

With the Jeopardy! theme song playing in the background, basketball players are standing in the locker room watching Singh's appearance on the game show. "Aye! That's my man!" a player is heard saying in the background. The basketball players watching the video started to cheer for Singh.

Then the video takes a fun turn — Singh is seen dancing in the middle of the players in a moment he's sure to never forget.

Singh came into the game with $32,400 and earned $51,700 — ultimately crowning him the Jeopardy! National College Champion champion which includes a $250,000 prize.