Kodak Black Drops New Album 'Back For Everything'

During his chat with Angela Yee, DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, Kodak touched briefly on his new album and explained that he only included solo records for this album excluding his joint effort with Durk. He also revealed that he does have a collaboration with singer Ed Sheeran. Kodak said that the singer hops on a new version of his song "Usain Boo," which he believes is "hard." Although he respects Sheeran as an artist and a fan, Kodak wants everyone to hear his rendition first.

"It's fire and s**t but I'm just saving it for my album in August because the song that we did I already did the song and my version is hard," Kodak said. "So I want them to hear my version first. My version is called ‘Usain Boo.’”

Before the Ed Sheeran remix of "Usain Boo" hits the airwave, make sure to listen to the original version along with the rest of his new album Back For Everything now.