Kodak Black Says Drake Gave Him $300,000 In Bitcoin

Kodak Black is blessed to have rappers like Drake in his circle. Yak recently joined the cryptocurrency community and has racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in Bitcoin thanks to the OVO Sound founder.

During his latest visit to The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, February 23, Kodak touched on a number of topics from his recovery after he was shot in L.A. to his stance on Dreamdoll and other women in Hip-Hop. Not long into their conversation, Charlamagne brings up Kodak’s friendship with Drake. That’s when Kodak tells an interesting story about a gift Drizzy gave him “for no f***ing reason.”

"We do a lot of behind-the-scenes talking and s**t,” Kodak Black explained. “I ain't tell nobody but the other week that n***a sent me bitch a quarter million dollars for no f***ing reason. I don't even know. Me and my brother Lance, we in the car and s**t. This n***a text me like 'You got bitcoin?' I was like 'nah.' He was like 'Set up a bitcoin then.' So you know, I'm like, ok, I'm putting two and two together, that's four, you know what I'm sayin'?”