Kodak Black Says Drake Gave Him $300,000 In Bitcoin
By Tony M. Centeno
February 23, 2022
Kodak Black is blessed to have rappers like Drake in his circle. Yak recently joined the cryptocurrency community and has racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in Bitcoin thanks to the OVO Sound founder.
During his latest visit to The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, February 23, Kodak touched on a number of topics from his recovery after he was shot in L.A. to his stance on Dreamdoll and other women in Hip-Hop. Not long into their conversation, Charlamagne brings up Kodak’s friendship with Drake. That’s when Kodak tells an interesting story about a gift Drizzy gave him “for no f***ing reason.”
"We do a lot of behind-the-scenes talking and s**t,” Kodak Black explained. “I ain't tell nobody but the other week that n***a sent me bitch a quarter million dollars for no f***ing reason. I don't even know. Me and my brother Lance, we in the car and s**t. This n***a text me like 'You got bitcoin?' I was like 'nah.' He was like 'Set up a bitcoin then.' So you know, I'm like, ok, I'm putting two and two together, that's four, you know what I'm sayin'?”
Drake sent him 6.6 BTC, which now equals out to $300,000 in his crypto wallet. Kodak says that plans to keep the bitcoin but will let it sit for awhile. As far as any future deals with OVO Sound go, Yak simply said that they’ve “been on some s**t.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Kodak also confirmed that he’s got a collaboration with Ed Sheeran on the way. Angela Yee and DJ Envy asked the rapper about the song and how he was able to connect with the “Bad Habits” singer. Kodak explains that the album will appear his upcoming album, which is set to drop in August. He also reveals that he has not one but two verses from Sheeran.
“It's fire and s**t but I'm just saving it for my album in August because the song that we did I already did the song and my version is hard," Kodak said. "So I want them to hear my version first. My version is called ‘Usain Boo.’”
Kodak also touches on his communications with former president Donald Trump, why he chopped off his hair and more. Watch the full interview here.