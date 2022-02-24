Love Is Blind: Nick Lachey Vows New Season 2 Finale Will Be 'Wild And Epic'

Love is Blind fans have been eagerly awaiting the Season 2 finale that’s set to drop on Netflix on Friday (February 25), and Nick Lachey promised an episode viewers won’t want to miss. Lachey, who co-hosts the show with his wife Vanessa, spoke with iHeartRadio about some of his latest projects, including the hit reality show, serving as a judge in a fascinating singing competition, and how he’s trying to make daylight savings time a little easier for fellow parents.

Lachey recalled jumping into the first season of Love is Blind, unsure whether the intriguing social experiment would work. Now, with two Season 1 couples still married, Lachey says the “proof is in the pudding” that it’s possible to find an authentic love with a new partner – without ever laying eyes on them until they’re already engaged. He explained:

“For anyone that hasn’t seen it, it’s a show where we give people the opportunity to fall in love with someone sight unseen, without ever seeing them. And basically, the premise is, you have to propose to someone, and they have to accept your proposal, and only then do you actually get to see this other person you’ve been talking to on the other side of a wall for the last 10 days, what have you. And then you go on to a romantic getaway together, you move in together, you get to know each other’s families, and then ultimately, you step up on that altar in front of your friends and family and you have to choose whether or not to say ‘I do’ to that person that you fell in love with sight unseen, or if you decide you’re gonna walk away from that person.

“It’s an amazing kind of social experiment, if you will …It’s just a lot of fun for us to be a part of. Honestly, as a married couple of 10 years, our real, genuine desire is to see people fall in love and find love, and to see that happen and play itself out is really, really cool.”

Lachey said that he and Vanessa don’t interact much with the couples throughout the show, so when it comes to the finale, the two co-hosts are as eager as viewers to find out which couples forged a solid foundation and which ones opted to split up. It’s a recipe for “must-see TV,’ and “even if you think you know (what’s going to happen), when those butterflies kick in and al the tension of that moment kicks in, it could go any which way.”

When asked whether anything particularly stood out to him this season, Lachey reflected: “I think some people forgot, maybe, the meaning of this experiment, so to speak, and maybe jumped a little bit too much into the superficiality of the relationship, which is what we’re trying in this show to get away from,” he said. “But all in all, I think people…kind of knew what they were walking into and knew what to expect.” He continued. “You have to be willing to be vulnerable, be willing to be honest and put yourself out there. And if you do that, I think you have a really, really, really strong chance of finding someone you could have a meaningful relationship with for a long time.”

When it comes to the finale, Lachey promised a must-watch conclusion to the highly-anticipated season:

“I can’t tell you anything (specific about the finale) because I’m not gonna spill the beans. But if you thought the season finale of Season 1 was wild and epic, then I promise you, you do not wanna miss this one. There’s definitely drama, there’s definitely tension, all those things. Whatever you saw in Season 1, trust me, it’s that and then some this time around. That’s the episode — they’re all great, but — that’s the one you do not wanna miss.”