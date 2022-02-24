Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable New Photo Of Newborn's Nursery
By Yashira C.
February 24, 2022
Priyanka Chopra has given fans a peek inside her world with Nick Jonas and their newborn.
The actress posted a "photo dump" on Feb. 23 to Instagram which included stunning selfies (including one with Nick of course), food, and Priyanka and Nick's dogs Diana and Panda. Among the photos was also an image of what appeared to be a nursery, full of various adorable stuffed animals.
On Jan. 21, Priyanka and Nick announced that they were "overjoyed" to have welcomed a baby via surrogate, respectfully asking for privacy during this "special time" as they focus on their family.
The stars married in 2018, and have yet to confirm the sex of the child or the name. They also hadn't shared that they were growing their family before the baby's arrival.
See the post below.
The Quantico alum and the singer had expressed their desire to become parents before.
"Family is a big part of my life. It's always been a part of my dreams," Priyanka told E! News' Daily Pop in January 2021, adding, "And I'll take what I get, you know? Leave it up to the God almighty."
Nick shared similar thoughts during an interview with E! News the following month.
"It's going to be a beautiful journey, and I hope for many, or whatever that is," Nick said. "We'll go figure that out when they get there, but for now it's just about making sure we're good."