Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable New Photo Of Newborn's Nursery

Priyanka Chopra has given fans a peek inside her world with Nick Jonas and their newborn.

The actress posted a "photo dump" on Feb. 23 to Instagram which included stunning selfies (including one with Nick of course), food, and Priyanka and Nick's dogs Diana and Panda. Among the photos was also an image of what appeared to be a nursery, full of various adorable stuffed animals.

On Jan. 21, Priyanka and Nick announced that they were "overjoyed" to have welcomed a baby via surrogate, respectfully asking for privacy during this "special time" as they focus on their family.

The stars married in 2018, and have yet to confirm the sex of the child or the name. They also hadn't shared that they were growing their family before the baby's arrival.

