Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Stun Fans With Surprise Baby Announcement

Nick Jonas stunned fans on Friday (January 21) when he announced that he and wife Priyanka Chopra have welcomed their first child together. He shared in a statement:

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Jonas and Chopra each shared the statement on their Instagram accounts, tagging one another with heart emojis as they celebrate the birth of their first child. Jonas, 29, and Chopra, 39, tied the knot in 2018. The happy couple celebrated their third anniversary on December 1, marking the special occasion with dozens of candles lit and flowers on display throughout the room. Chopra gushed that she and Jonas were “living the dream.”

Jonas is the last of the Jonas Brothers members to become a father. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner share one child together, and Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle have two children. Joe dropped a heart emoji in the comments of his brother’s statement as congratulatory messages poured in (and, of course, fans expressed their surprise at the unexpected news). See the adorable statement from Jonas and Chopra here: