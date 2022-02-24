Saweetie Provides An Update On The Status Of Her Debut Album

Saweetie is a busy woman. Between her latest appearance at iHeart's Living Black! and working on major endorsement deals, she's got to actually make time to hit the studio to record. After dropping a few popular singles over the past year, the L.A. native says she's ready to finish her debut album.

In a new interview Billboard published Thursday, February 24, the "Best Friend" rapper said that her highly-anticipated debut album Pretty B***h Music will be finished just in time for the summer. She explained that a recent conversation with Cher motivated her to go above and beyond on her first LP. She also asserts that the album will provide more perspective on the various layers of who she is as a woman.

“I’ve put my foot down," Saweetie told Billboard. "I’m going to finally lock in to record this album. I don’t want to be safe anymore. Now it’s time to experiment."

Saweetie's sonic switch-up is evident in her newest track "Closer" featuring H.E.R., which is a more upbeat, pop-like banger compared to her previous hits "My Type" and "Tap In." She's also teased a song based on meditation and an upcoming Latin collaboration. She previously told Billboard that she has Latin artists, one male and one female, on an unreleased song that will appear on her debut album. In the past, Saweetie teamed up with Brazilian artist Anitta for "Faking Love" as well as Melii and Becky G for the "My Type" Latin Remix so her fans will definitely appreciate another track with some sazón on it.

Although her debut album has yet to receive a release date, Saweetie pretty much promised that Pretty B***h Music will drop "definitely before the summer."